Geetha Arts locks Vaishnav Tej

Geetha Arts produced a number of projects with Mega heroes. Most of the young actors signed their second projects for Geetha Arts after their debut. Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish followed the same. The latest one to join the list is Vaishnav Tej who is making his debut with Uppena. This rustic love story is waiting for release this year. Geetha Arts loved a script narrated by a debutant and signed Vaishnav Tej for the film. An official announcement about this project will be made at the right time after the release of Uppena. The project will roll next year. One more production house UV Creations too is in talks with Vaishnav Tej for a film.

