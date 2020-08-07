Ravi Teja’s new trick behind signing projects

Ravi Teja did not score a hit in recent years and he is currently in the toughest phase in his career. His theatrical market tumbled down. Several filmmakers complain that Ravi Teja is in no mood to cut down his remuneration. The actor’s non-theatrical business is rock solid despite of the flops. Ravi Teja instead of taking a hefty cheque is demanding the Hindi dubbing rights of his projects.

They are fetching him close to Rs 10 crores and the producers are ready to offer the rights instead of money. But the theatrical business of Ravi Teja is still at risk and the final deals are closed only before the release. Ram Talluri who produced Disco Raja lost big money because of the film’s poor performance. Ravi Teja will complete the shoot of Krack this year and he has films lined up with Ramesh Varma and Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Ravi Teja is also in talks for one of the lead roles in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.