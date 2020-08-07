Somu Veerraju meets Pawan Kalyan

Political temperatures touched an all time high in AP now. At the time of 2019 elections, Jaganmohan Reddy faced allegations that he would shift Capital if elected. Then, he and his party leaders issued repeated statements promising to retain Amaravati. After coming to power, the promise was broken. From day one, they were on a single point agenda to shift the Capital in the name of 3 Capitals Bills. All the Opposition parties were waging agitations and legal battles.

At such a time, BJP AP president Somu Veerraju appeared to have his own agenda. He even cracked a joke saying that if he was given a chance, he would create 13 Capitals at the rate of one Capital for each of the existing districts. People are surprised that he might create 25 Capitals if the number of districts was increased from 13 to 25 by making each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in AP into an individual district.

Whatever, Veerraju is currently on an endless tour, visited Delhi and met with party national leaders. Later, he met with Chiranjeevi. Today, he met with Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan. They were discussing the political situation in the State.

It may be recalled Chiranjeevi already announced his support for 3 Capitals. Pawan was demanding justice for farmers more than the agitation that was needed to stop Capital shifting. Now, Veerraju was giving out confusing signals. But, one signal Veerraju was sending out was clear that he was trying to polarise the Kapu caste vote bank in favour of the BJP. Already, Jana Sena is sailing with the BJP. But it is well known that Pawan is an unpredictable politician. Obviously, Veeraju’s immediate challenge is to play his caste card well so as to prevent further erosion of BJP base in the State.