AP Govt to go to Supreme Court on 3 Capitals Bills

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is fearless and unstoppable. It has met with many setbacks in the Supreme Court of India but still it is not afraid of knocking at its doors once again. Now, the government is giving all indications that all will not be over even if the High Court passes an order in favour of the Amaravati capital farmers. Already, the HC has issued a status quo order on the Capital shifting. This means that the Government cannot move its offices to Visakhapatnam. The CMO, Secretariat and Heads of Departments would have to function from the existing Capital area itself till further orders.

Amid this, YCP Minister Perni Nani has asserted that their government would approach the Supreme Court if the need arises in future. He fired at Chandrababu Naidu saying that the TDP chief was such a leader who was solely interested in his own selfishness. Naidu was wanting the Capital to stay in Amaravati alone and that he should be the only one who should live and get all the benefits. The Amaravati agitation was also a politically motivated campaign at the instance of the TDP chief.

The Minister, in a fit of rage, threatened that whatever hurdles that may be created, the government would go ahead and shift the Capital let come what may. For this, the ruling party would work with dedication and determination with an abiding faith in their commitment to the people’s development and prosperity.