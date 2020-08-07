AP Covid Special Officer relieved, opts for parent cadre

Senior IAS Officer A.V. Rajamouli was relieved as the special officer for Coronavirus infections in Andhra Pradesh. The government has also given orders sending him to his parent cadre of Uttar Pradesh. He came to AP on deputation five years ago. For a months now, Rajamouli was given the post of special officer to oversee preparedness of Covid hospitals in the State.

After his deputation period ended, the IAS Officer has opted to go back to his parent cadre. Chief Secretary has issued orders to this effect. As of now, Rajamouli was on leave. At the end of his leave period, he was asked to report to the UP government.

The relieving of the senior officer came at a wrong time when there was increasing demand for facilities at Covid hospitals. Shortage of beds and lack of oxygen and ventilators were constant concerns everywhere. The patients’ problems were being posted on social media repeatedly these days. In some instances, the virus positive patients had to wait in ambulances outside hospitals for lack of beds. Fatalities were being reported even before the patients could be provided with beds.

It became a challenging task for the officials to meet the requirements of the patients’ needs. Especially, the government hospitals were heavy pressure to deal with the virus patients in the face of rising infections.