Tragedy strikes Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao’s family

Renowned writer and actor Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao’s wife Vijayalakshmi passed away during the early hours of today due to cardiac arrest. She is 74 years old and was unwell for some time. She passed away in their residence this morning. Famously known as Paruchuri Brothers, Paruchri Venkateswara Rao and Paruchuri Gopalakrishna worked for over 350 films as writers. Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief on the demise of Vijayalakshmi garu. Strength to the family of Paruchri Venkateswara Rao garu in this tough time.

