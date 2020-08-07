Sushant Singh Case: Rhea Chakraborty to be drilled today

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death mystery is taking several turns and the national media is all focused on the happenings. The Enforcement Directorate officials will question Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty today about the funds transfer and the properties owned by Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency will question her and investigate about the financial details, investments made and her upcoming projects. The Enforcement Directorate came to know about the two investments Rhea made recently in Mumbai. She will be drilled about transferring funds from Sushant Singh’s account.

On the other side, Sushant Singh’s case was handed over to CBI by the Centre and a case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members was registered last evening. Rhea will have to face the CBI investigation very soon. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter. The Enforcement Directorate officials traced all the transactions of Sushant Singh Rajput recently and found that money from two of the four bank accounts of Sushant is transferred to Rhea Chakraborty. The ED officials are investigating the case from the angle of money laundering. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14th.