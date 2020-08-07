Political vendetta: Three fresh cases booked against J C Prabhakar Reddy

Just when J C Prabhakar Reddy breathed a sigh of relief after the district Court granted bail, the former Tadipatri MLA was in for a rude shock.

In a brazen display of political vendetta, the Kadapa police on Friday slapped three fresh cases against Prabhakar Reddy, including violation of Covid-19 regulations. The police have booked Prabhakar Reddy under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act for violating Covid-19 regulations.

The police claimed that Prabhakar Reddy and his followers took out a massive rally soon after he was released from Anantapur central prison. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were released from the central prison on Thursday after the Anantapur district court granted them bail on Wednesday.

The father-son duo were arrested for alleged conversion of BS III into BS-IV vehicles by forging documents. On Thursday, the duo were released on bail. A number of supporters and TDP leaders gathered outside the prison to welcome them. The police booked cases under the pretext that Prabhakar Reddy violated Covid-19 regulations.

Prabhakar Reddy has also been booked for allegedly obstructing police personnel from performing their duty. The police claimed that Prabhakar Reddy entered into a heated argument with them. A case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered against the former MLA. He was also booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for allegedly using abusive language against the police.

Booking Prabhakar Reddy for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations is a classic case of political vendetta as no case was booked against several YSRCP leaders who had blatantly violated the regulations by taking out rallies and organising large gatherings.

It may be noted that YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy took out a massive tractor rally to distribute rice to the people in Srikalahasti in violation of Covid-19 regulations, but no case was booked against him. The rally saw a large turnout of the YSRCP MLA’s supporters, a posse of police personnel on bandobast duties, revenue and ward secretariat staff in full attendance. Another ruling party MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah also led a rally with more than two dozen tractors to distribute the essentials among people in 59 villages, but no case was booked against him.

Similarly, Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy inaugurated a bridge with about 150 people in his constituency in Chittoor district where the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported. He did not maintain social distancing. No case was booked against Nagari YSRCP MLA Roja for participating in a borewell inauguration programme with her followers. A video surfaced where the villagers were showering flower petals on her feet while she was walking down the road. Several people had lined up on either side of the road in violation of Covid-19 regulations.