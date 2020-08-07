Plasma is ‘Sanjeevani’ to combat Covid-19: Chiranjeevi

Calling plasma as new ‘Sanjeevani’, megastar Chiranjeevi appealed to the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to voluntarily donate their plasma in order to save the lives of other coronavirus patients.

“Your plasma is new Sanjeevani to save the lives of several Covid-19 patients. So your donation could help save the lives of patients battling this virus. It’s a special gift you can give to the Covid-19 patients,” Chiranjeevi appealed. He was speaking at a function organised by Hyderabad police commissioner Sajjanar to felicitate Covid-19 patients who donated their plasma. Chiranjeevi said such plasma donors are real ‘corona warriors’ apart from doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers.

Chiranjeevi stated that several coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world are being treated with plasma. Chiranjeevi stated that plasma therapy was found to be the most effective for Covid-19 patients.

“Currently, it is the only glimmer of hope until a vaccine against the pandemic arrives. Plasma therapy has no negative impact. There is a 99 percent chance that Covd-19 patients will recover if plasma is given. It takes merely 24 hours to 48 hours for plasma to regenerate in the body. With one plasma donation, at least 30 Covid-19 could benefit,” Chiranjeevi stated.

Chiranjeevi lauded the plasma donors, doctors, para-medical staff, police personnel for the collective fight against the novel coronavirus. He appreciated them for doing a marvelous job in safeguarding the health of the people and ensuring their safety.