Ghani to release on Feb 25 or March 4

A new decision has been made on the release plan of Varun Tej-starrer sports drama Ghani, as announced by its makers today.

After careful deliberation and considering the prevailing situations, Ghani will be releasing on February 25th or March 4th depending upon the release plans of other films, they said in a press release.

Ghani team further said: “We would like a healthy release of all films. See you in theaters… Very very soon!!!”

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Varun Tej has already in the news for working hard to tone up his body for the movie and he now looks like a real boxer.

Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra have played important roles in Ghani.