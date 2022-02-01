Puri Jagannadh in talks with Legendary Music composer

Veteran music composer Manisharma almost vanished from Telugu cinema and he made a perfect comeback with Puri Jagannadh’s Ismart Shankar. The composer is lined up with several biggies including Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are in plans to collaborate once again and there are strong speculations that Puri is keen to revive his long-delayed film Janaganamana. The shoot of the film will commence very soon and Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to romance Vijay Deverakonda in the film.

As per the update, Puri Jagannadh is in talks with legendary music composer AR Rahman to score the music for this prestigious project. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon. Liger is announced for August release this year and Puri, Vijay Deverakonda are in plans to start their next project very soon. The shoot of Liger is concluded recently and it is said to be a boxing drama.