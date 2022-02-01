Thums Up Toofan Ad featuring Vijay is Highly Energetic !

Youth Icon and Indian sensation Vijay Deverakonda is roped in as the new brand ambassador for the soft drink brand Thums Up.

The latest commercial of Thums Up is out and it is packed with high voltage action. Shot on a warship, Vijay plays an actor who visits a movie plex to watch his own film with the audience and he enjoys it having a Thums Up.

The brand is focused on establishing Thums Up as Toofan instead of a soft drink. The commercial is shot well on a huge budget and the visuals are just stunning, action-packed and well-executed.

Thums Up which is a leading brand in the country has roped in several top actors promoting the drink brand in past.

Thums Up always come up with branding ideas, thoughts and spend lavishly on the commercials. The latest one is one of the best ever commercials made by Thums Up. Its a truly ” Toofan ” advertisement.