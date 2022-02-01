Exclusive: NTR turns a Kabaddi Player

Young Tiger will soon with Uppena fame Buchi Babu and the film is said to be a sports drama. Telugu360 exclusively heard that NTR will be seen as a Kabaddi player. The film is a hard-hitting emotional drama set in a village backdrop. Buchi Babu is working on the script and he got a positive nod from NTR. The final script is yet to be locked and NTR will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s film after he is done with the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

NTR is expected to commence the shoot of Koratala’s film in March and he will complete the project in quick schedules. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. His upcoming release RRR is announced for March 25th across the globe. Tarak is keen to take up pan-Indian projects and he also signed an action entertainer for Prashanth Neel. NTR is expected to work with Mythri Movie Makers for back-to-back projects.