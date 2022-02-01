Chandrababu’s five-point strategy to energise TDP

Emboldened by the recent successes in organising the party workers and the people against the YSRCP, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is now said to be putting in place a five-point programme to take on the YSRCP. Chandrababu is said to be of the opinion that the popularity of the YSRCP government is fast fading and that this is the most opportune time to mobilise public opinion. Chandrababu is said to have been enthused by recent successes in putting Kodali Nani on the mat on the issue of Casino in Gudivada and on the issue of increasing milk rates of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s dairy organisation.

The five-point strategy of Chandrababu is:

Focus on Local Issues: Chandrababu wants the party workers to focus on local issues and intensify struggles. He has asked the party workers and leaders to plan and organise agitations that highlight the failures of the YSRCP government. The YSRCP has failed in solving any problem even after two-and-a-half years of its rule, he feels.

Tough action on non-performers: Chandrababu is planning to take tough action against two-timers, coverts in the party. He is of the opinion that while the party would walk the extra mile to protect and promote sincere party workers, there would be lenience on those who are inactive or acting in cahoots with the YSRCP at the ground level.

Take up major issues: Chandrababu is planning to take up issues that have state-wide resonance. He is planning to wage state-wide agitation against the mining mafia. Power tariff hike and the rising prices would be highlighted through major agitations across the state.

District reorganisation: The TDP has realised that there is widespread dissatisfaction and anger about the proposed reorganisation of the district. There are agitations and protests everywhere. Chandrababu feels that it is about time TDP takes leadership of these protests. He wants the TDP workers to plunge into action across the state.

Rekindle TDP spirit: The next Mahanadu would mark the 40 years of the founding of the TDP. Similarly, NTR’s birth centenary too is round the corner. The party wants to use these two occasions to rekindle the TDP spirit among the workers, sympathisers and leaders. State-wide motivational programmes are being planned in a big way

Chandrababu is confident that the party workers are working with a new-found enthusiasm and that the people are getting increasingly disillusioned with the ruling YSRCP.. He is also happy that several leaders have begun taking to streets and waging people’s battles. He feels that the five point strategy will further help the party.