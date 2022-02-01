Interesting backdrop for Ram Charan’s Next

After wrapping up the shoot of RRR, Ram Charan is focused on pan-Indian films. He already commenced the shoot of Shankar’s big-budget project that completed two schedules. He announced a film in the direction of Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film’s announcement was made on the auspicious day of Dasara and the shoot commences very soon. Gowtam pitched an idea of time travel and the film discusses about the future. The lead actor travels to the future and the rest of the film is all about what happens next.

Impressed with the idea and the narration, Charan gave his nod and the announcement followed. UV Creations and NVR Cinema will jointly produce this interesting project that is planned on a huge budget. Ram Charan is keen to commence the shoot of the film during the first half of this year. The lead actors and technicians will be finalized soon. Prabhas’ Project K is also a film on time travel and Kalyanram is done with the shoot of Bimbisara that also discusses similar theme. Nandamuri Balakrishna has been in plans of the sequel for Aditya 369 and the film too would be on a time trip. Tollywood audience will witness several films on a similar theme soon.