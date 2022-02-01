Allari Naresh, Anandhi film to be bankrolled by Hasya Movies, Zee Studios

Allari Naresh and Anandhi will be seen playing key roles in a film to be directed by AR Mohan.

The film, whose title is yet to be revealed, will be produced by Hasya Movies and Zee Studios. The new film is Naresh’s 59th project.

According to a press release from the makers, Zee Studios has embarked on the project after delivering back-to-back successful movies: ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’, ‘Republic’, and ‘Bangarraju’.

Producer Rajesh Danda and co-producer Balaji Gutta today announced the project, it said, adding: The launch event was held in the presence of guests. It was Balu Munnangi who gave the clap. With Abhishek Agarwal switching on the camera, the first shot was directed by Anil Sunkara.

“Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra, who are known for immense comic talent, have prominent roles. Abburi Ravi is writing the dialogues. Sricharan Pakala is the film’s music director. Raam Reddy is cranking the camera. Chota K Prasad is editing the movie. Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Venkat R is the stunt master,” the statement further said.