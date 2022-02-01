Uphill task for Dharmana from Srikakulam this time?

Is the TDP slowly but surely clawing its way back in Srikakulam district? Political watchers, who are following the developments in Srikakulam answer in the affirmative. They claim that the TDP is gaining ground in the district thanks to a slew of tactical errors by the MLAs of the ruling YSRCP.

Insiders say that former TDP ministers Gunda Appala Suryanarayana and former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi are slowly working to consolidate themselves in Srikakulam. TDP MP from Srikakulam Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu too stays in Srikakulam and he has been quite active in mobilising and motivating the party workers. As a result, the TDP is gaining ground in Srikakulam town.

In fact, the TDP has won six times from Srikakulam town assembly constituency since 1983. Gunda Appala Suryanarayana has won four times and his wife Gunda Lakshmi Devi won once. Dharmana has won only three seats.

Dharmana, a senior YSRCP hand, is said to be a demotivated man these days. His umpteen attempts to become a minister have come to a naught and he is afraid that he may not get a ministerial post even in the proposed cabinet reshuffle. He had lost by over 25000 votes in 2014 and won by a mere 5000 votes in 2019 despite a YSRCP tsunami. So, political watchers feel that Dharmana has an uphill task winning in the 2024 elections. Given the changing public mood against the YSRCP, Dharmana may have to sweat it out, say analysts.