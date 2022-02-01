It’s a useless and Golmaal Budget: KCR fires on Union Budget

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Union Budget 2022-23 introduced by the Centre on Monday (today) has put SC, ST, BC, Minorities, farming community, the poor, hereditary professions, and employees to unhappiness and utter disappointment.

The Budget introduced by the BJP led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget.

The entire Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but a jugglery of words.

The Central government through the Budget has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness.

The Budget, which can be called a Golmaal Budget, did not project the facts. The measures taken by the Centre in the Budget for the welfare of farm sector is nil and a big zero to the farming and agriculture sector.

The Budget has nothing to offer to the handloom sector. The Budget left bitterness among the employees and the small traders. It is unfortunate that the Budget did not change the Income tax Slabs. Both the employees and trading community are anxiously looking forward for the change in the Income Tax Slabs and the Centre had put lid on their hopes.

The Budget has clearly shown that the centre had neglected the Public health, basic infrastructure sectors.

“ All over the World during the corona Pandemic health and infrastructure sectors are being developed, our central government did not even think on those lines. And it is unfortunate. With Corona in the backdrop, no efforts were put to develop the medical and health sector in the country. It is surprising that the Centre is not bothered about the public health,” the CM said.