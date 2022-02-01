Two new release dates announced for Ramarao On Duty

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is completing films at a faster pace. His upcoming movie Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11th. The actor is almost done with the shoot of his next film Ramarao On Duty. The makers today announced that the film will hit the screens on March 25th or April 15th. Sarat Mandava is the director and Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan are the leading ladies in Ramarao On Duty.

“We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect on other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022 but due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022” told the official statement from the makers. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and Sam CS is the music director. Ravi Teja is also shooting for Dhamaka and Narakasura which will release later this year.