Give 5 pc reservations to Kapus, Raghurama tells Jagan

YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Thursday asked AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement five percent reservation for the Kapus. He wanted to know why the chief minister was not implementing it despite the previous TDP government passing a legislation in the Assembly in 2019.

He said that the TDP government had passed an Act in 2019 giving five percent of the 10 per cent reservations announced by the Central government for the Economically Backward Sections (EWS). Considering the Kapus as the EBS, the TDP government had made a law in the state giving five percent of it to them, the MP said.

However, he alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had kept the Act in the cold storage denying the rightful share of reservations for the Kapsu in the state. He said that the Central government had categorically stated that implementation of the 10 per cent EWS is at the discretion of the state governments. He wanted the chief minister to extend the benefit to the Kapus and do justice to them.

The rebel MP said that the demand to include Kapus in the BC list had been there for a very long time. The TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had made a law to give five percent reservation to the Kapus. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy with vengeance against the Kapus was not implementing the Act, he alleged.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had gained Rs 221 crore in the purchase of tabs which were given to the Class VIII students in the state on Wednesday. He said that these tabs were available for Rs 11,200, while the Andhra Pradesh government purchased them at Rs 13,000.

He said that the government had purchased 5 lakh tabs and Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a profit of Rs 221 crore.