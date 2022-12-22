Universities in AP have become YSRCP offices, says Pawan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that the ruling YSR Congress had turned some of the universities in the State into their party offices. The Jana Sena chief had issued a press release on Thursday blaming the YSR Congress and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for misuse of power in the state.

Referring to Jagan’s birthday celebrations held across the state on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan took strong exception to the YSR Congress leaders putting up flexi banners all over the state greeting the chief minister. He recalled that the chief minister had announced the ban on flexis in the state and questioned Jagan for allowing his party leaders to use flexi banners.

He also found fault with the universities celebrating Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday with the professors and vice-chancellors participating in them. He said that the universities are expected to be the centres of excellence, professionalism and create awareness among the students on socio-economic issues.

Unfortunately, the ruling party had converted some of these universities into the YSR Congress offices, Pawan Kalyan alleged. He took strong exception to the senior officials of Andhra and Acharya Nagarjuna Universities for hosting the birthday celebrations of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the campus.

The Jana Sena chief asked the vice-chancellors of the universities to limit their special love for Jagan to their homes and not to spoil the university campus. He also made an appeal to the vice-chancellors and others not to pollute the university campuses with politics.