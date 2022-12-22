Goa government shocks Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna owns an expensive land across the coastal region of Goa. The veteran actor is fond of this party place and pays his frequent visits to Goa. Nagarjuna has been in plans to construct a lavish villa facing the beach in his land from a long time. The actor initiated the construction activities recently and they came to a halt after the Goa government issued orders. All the required permissions are not acquired as per the officials. Nagarjuna is currently acquiring the pending permissions to resume the work. The property lies in the Pernem region of Goa.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha purchased a land to construct a mansion in Vagator region. The process came to a halt after they parted ways. Tollywood producer PVP owns an expensive villa facing the beach in the Vagator region which happens to be the favourite holiday spot for several Tollywood celebrities. Now, Nagarjuna is in plans to own one in Goa.