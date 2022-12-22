Ravi Teja to turn busy as Producer

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is busy promoting his upcoming film Dhamaka and the film is heading for a huge release tomorrow. The film directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina is said to be a full-length entertainer laced with action. Sree Leela is the special attraction of the film. During the film’s promotions, Ravi Teja responded about his future plans and upcoming projects. The actor said that he has lined up several interesting projects as a producer and they will be announced very soon. He said that he has no special plans and is going with the flow and is producing films.

He also said that the audience will continue to watch the films in theatres and there would be no impact of OTTs on theatres. Ravi Teja is super confident on Dhamaka. He is also done with the shoot of Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao. He is doing an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya which is releasing during Sankranthi next year. Ravi Teja recently commenced the shoot of an action entertainer in the direction of Karthik Ghattamaneni. Ravi Teja will have three releases next year.