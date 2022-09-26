Give water to AIIMS at Mangalagiri, Naidu tells Jagan

Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to give water to the AIIMS at Mangalagiri. Speaking to media persons at the party office, Chandrababu Naidu blamed the chief minister for not giving drinking water to the AIIMS despite repeated appeals.

He said he had worked hard to get AIIMS to Andhra Pradesh and did his best by giving land for its construction. However, in the last three years, Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to give water to the project, which was providing quality health care to the people at the lowest price.

Chandrababu Naidu blamed the chief minister for speaking lies on the floor of the Assembly about the medical colleges. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to erase the history of TDP which had developed the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said his government too had done a lot for the state development during his 14 years tenure as chief minister.

He took exception to Jagan Mohan Reddy taking credit for the health and medical facilities in Andhra Pradesh. He advised the chief minister and the ruling party leaders not to spread lies as people have been watching them.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the Telugu people world over are aware of his contribution to the state in all fields. He advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop destroying the state and spreading lies. Instead, he wanted the chief minister to focus on providing basic amenities to the people, improve infrastructure in the state.

The TDP chief advised the chief minister to give water to the AIIMS at Mangalagiri and protect the greatest institution from becoming sick. Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the future generations would not spare Jagan Mohan Reddy, if he failed to give water and protect the AIIMS now.