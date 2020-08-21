Godavari is Opening in Minneapolis in this New Normal World

The pandemic has completely changed the world especially the service Industry across the World. One of the best Indian restaurant group is opening their first location in this New World in Minneapolis on this Saturday August 22.

Godavari says they hit their restart Button in this pandemic with lot of changes made to their model and structure that would be a great fit in this New Normal World. Shifting from the Lunch Buffets to a Traditional style Thali’s till this pandemic is over is a big change to Godavari.

“Godavari Minneapolis” is located in an amazing location in Eden Prairie, MN anchoring the Eden Prairie mall and many corporate offices. The brand new built out offers a wide selection of food with a nostalgic ambiance that reminds you of villages back home in India.

“We had never shut our doors in most of our locations even through the peak of the pandemic to make sure people wouldn’t miss Indian food. We temporarily closed one of the locations and permanently closing a few which were struggling due to this COVID era. When big chains like Mc Donalds, Dunkin Donuts, Cheese Cake Factory closing many locations we cannot be an exception.

All we want to is do a Restart as this pandemic gave us time and leverage to revamp our brand for the next decade and open new concepts and fix a lot of existing recipes and processes” said Teja Chekuri.

Godavari became more popular during the Covid era as they donated meals to many front line workers through most of their locations with risking their lives during the pandemic. Godavari received a huge applause for this in both USA & Canada.

He adds that “This weekend is a special weekend for us as it’s been 1 year we opened “Khiladi” the first ever South Indian gastrobar in Manhattan, New York, it’s “Vinayaka Chaturthi” this weekend and our first location in this Post Covid era”.

“Minneapolis has been missing good Indian food for a while and we are so happy that Godavari is finally opening up in Eden Prairie in a great location. We are so excited to try their “Bahubali Thali” and their “Jyothi Lakshmi Junnu” says Rama Voruganti who has been a prominent foodie in the greater Minneapolis area.

Godavari group is coming up with some amazing concepts to make sure they could spread the aroma across the world for the next decade.

Godavari Minneapolis opens their doors at 12 PM on this Saturday serving a special “Vinayaka Chavithi” Thali !!

Come and enjoy the special delicacy from Godavari this weekend in Minneapolis.

GODAVARI MINNEAPOLIS

566 Prairie Center Dr

Eden Prairie, MN 55446.

Ph: 952-941-8242

Email: Minneapolis@godavarius.com

www.GodavariUS.com

