Chiranjeevi turns 65: Wishes pour in

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most prominent actors of Telugu cinema who dominated Telugu cinema for four decades. The veteran actor has numerous achievements to his name and he is a treat to watch on big screen. Known for his versatile acting with a mass touch, Chiranjeevi conquered the audience from all the sections and enjoys unlimited craze. His flawless journey is an inspiration for several youngsters. His contribution to Telugu cinema is unmatchable.

The top actor is turning 64 today and he is showered with wishes from all the corners. Tollywood celebrities, fans and his followers started wishing Megastar after the clock ticked 12 AM. Chiranjeevi is currently on a break and he would resume the shoot of Acharya soon after the coronavirus pandemic calms down. Koratala Siva is the director of this social drama and Ram Charan, Niranjan Reddy are the producers. Telugu360 wishes Megastar Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday.