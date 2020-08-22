KGF: Chapter 2 team’s Plan B for Sanjay Dutt

After almost five months, the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 will resume on August 26th in Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. The movie unit issued an official statement about the same and ten days of the shoot that is left will be completed in this schedule. The film’s lead antagonist Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer because of which his portions are left out. The film’s director Prashanth Neel and his team are working hard to release the film for Sankranthi 2021.

The movie team as of now will wait for the arrival of Sanjay Dutt. Prashanth Neel will complete the post-production work in this while. If Sanjay Dutt will not return back anytime soon, the makers are in plans to can the climax portions with a body double of Sanjay Dutt. The final call would be taken as per the health situations and arrival of Sanjay Dutt back to work. Prashanth Neel and the team of KGF: Chapter 2 is not in a mood to disturb the veteran actor as of now. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors in KGF: Chapter 2 which is carrying massive expectations.