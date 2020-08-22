Vijay Devarakonda named in the list of Top 50 Desirable Men of 2019

The Times 50 Most Desirable Men of 2019 in India’s list is out and Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda is the only Telugu actor to be named in the top ten in the list. Shahid Kapoor tops the list and Ranveer Singh is named second. Vijay Devarakonda is third in the list of Top 50 Desirable Men of 2019. Dulquer Salman is the other South Indian actor who got a place in the top ten. Ram Charan (18) and Rana Daggubati (30) are the other Tollywood actors who got placed in Top 50 Desirable Men of 2019.

Vijay Devarakonda who was named fourth in the list last year climbed one place and is placed third this year. Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal are the others who made it to the top ten. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Yash, Nivin Pauly and Sivakarthikeyan are the other actors who made it to the list of 50 most desirable men of 2019.