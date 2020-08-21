SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition is stable today

There is a good news coming up from the hospital authorities of MGM Healthcare saying that SP Balasubrahmanyam is responding well and his health condition is termed to be stable. He was quite critical until yesterday. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan said that his vitals are working fine and there are no complications. Charan said that doesn’t mean that he recovered completely and he wanted the prayers going as there is a long road to recover.

SP Charan thanked everyone for the prayers and he said that his family is glad after they heard the word glad from the doctors. The entire nation is praying sincerely for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.