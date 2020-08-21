Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to be taken into custody?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials collected all the evidences and investigated details from the Mumbai cops in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Five different teams are formed and the investigation kick-started today from all the corners. As per the reports from the national media, the CBI officials may take Rhea Chakraborty into custody to investigate the matter. Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of Sushant Singh said that Rhea would be taken into custody.

The CBI officials are currently residing in the Air Force Guest House under the Defence Ministry which is located near to the Mumbai Airport. A video footage of Rhea Chakraborty coming out from the Cooper Hospital’s mortuary is being circulated across social media circles. The actress was spotted coming out after 45 minutes from the mortuary where the autopsy for Sushant Singh Rajput was conducted. The CBI officials are investigating the case from all the angles so that they would not miss the dots.