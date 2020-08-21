CM orders CID probe into Srisailam fire mishap

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday ordered CID probe into the fire mishap in Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited in Srisailam that has left at least three employees dead and several others trapped.

Efforts to save the lives of the employees trapped at Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS Genco) hydel power station plant at Srisailam remained futile.

All nine employees were killed in the fire. Those who were killed in the fire mishap that broke out due to a suspected short circuit on Thursday night were identified as assistant engineers Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fatima, and Sunder, divisional engineer Srinivas Goud and Mahesh, an employee of Amara Raja battery company. The engineers are believed to have died of asphyxiation.

The engineers were on the maintenance job of the electric that when the mishap occurred. Six persons were rescued earlier in the day.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were pressed in for the rescue operations, but the efforts did not pay off as thick smoke hampered the rescue operations.

The rescue personnel including those from the CISF and the NDRF were battling thick smoke to retrieve the bodies.

The Chief Minister directed Additional DGP (CID) Govind Singh to investigate the factors that led to the fire accident and submit a detailed report within a week’s time.

The Chief Minister expressed deep anguish over the fire accident that broke out due to a suspected short circuit on Thursday night and assured to provide best of treatment to those injured in the mishap. He directed the officials to intensify rescue efforts. As many as 30 firefighters have been deployed to trace at least four workers who are still missing.

