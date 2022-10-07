Godfather holds well on second day – AP/TS Collections

GodFather 2 days AP/TS collections

Godfather holds well on the second day as the film has collected a distributor share of more than 7Cr taking 2 days total to more than 20 Cr. The collections are 60 percent of the opening day (considering worth share and excluding hire centres) which is a good hold. The film now needs to hold today and score well on Saturday and Sunday as it will be hard for it to sustain from Monday going by the trend of the previous dasara releases.

AreaDay 1 collections2nd Day Collections
Nizam 3.25 Cr5.55 Cr
Ceeded 3.05 Cr4.65 Cr
UA 1.26 Cr2.17 Cr
Guntur 1.75 Cr2.29 Cr
East 1.60 Cr2.11 Cr
West 0.80 Cr1.18 Cr
Krishna 0.72 Cr1.22 Cr
Nellore 0.57 Cr0.90 Cr
AP/TS 13 Cr20.07 Cr

