Home > Politics

Good tradition: TDP suspends party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi

Published on April 10, 2025 by swathy

Good tradition: TDP suspends party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi

Telugu Desam Party suspended a party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi, wife of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leadership has not just shown the door to the erring party worker, but also filed a police complaint on him.

Getting into the details, Chebrolu Kiran is an active iTDP worker and stays vocal on social media platforms. But he has gone overboard and made derogatory comments against YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s wife YS Bharathi. Taking serious view on the matter, TDP leadership has cracked down on him.

Andhra Pradesh politics have been witnessing bitter rivalry between TDP and YSRCP. Top leaders to ground level workers – from both parties – are known for launching scathing and humiliating verbal attacks on each other for years.

Quite shockingly, the attacks in the media and social media between YSRCP and TDP parties have even reached very personal level, even dragging women family members of the politicians into the political slugfest. This is a very unhealthy trend.

But taking a different stand on the issue of defamatory and spiteful comments, TDP bosses have suspended their own party worker. This is definitely a welcome move.

Suspension of Chebrolu Kiran by TDP top leadership will send a clear message that party expects workers and supporters to indulge in healthy political activity and responsibile discussions, rather than attacking opponents with malicious and derogatory language and strategy.

Hope, suspension of iTDP worker for demeaning and abusive language is not a one-off decision and Chandrababu team continues this good tradition. With TDP showing good intent and making first move, even YSRCP leadership should reciprocate. Former CM and YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy should rein in on his party workers using derogatory language against opponents, to create a healthy atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh politics.

