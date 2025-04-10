Tabu joins the most prestigious Puri – VJS film

Puri Jagannadh is renowned for his huge cult blockbusters and numerous hit films that changed Telugu Cinema. Now, the director has joined hands with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi for a prestigious film. The movie is getting more and more crazy with each passing day.

Now, versatile actress Tabu has come on board for this project. Her character is said to be very powerful and prominent in the screenplay. It would be interesting to see her in combination with Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen in typical Puri style.

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is crafting the film meticulously with his impeccable screenplay and masterful execution. Pretty soon, the movie shoot is going to start in a big way. Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur are producing the film on a massive scale.