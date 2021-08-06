Gopichand heading for OTT Release

The ticket pricing GO issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh made Telugu cinema shattered. Though the situations are favorable in Telangana, the filmmakers and the actors are not ready to take a risk and release their films in theatres considering the low ticket prices and 50 percent occupancy in Andhra Pradesh. The experts are warning of the third wave of coronavirus which is worrying them much more. Amazon Prime acquired the rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish and the film will head for a direct digital release.

Gopichand is done with the shoot of Seetimaar long ago and the first copy is now ready. With tough situations surrounding the theatrical release, the makers are finding the best deal and head for OTT release. The deal will be closed in a couple of days and Seetimaar will have its digital release in September. Movies like Drishyam 2, Virata Parvam and Maestro will have a direct OTT release soon. Some more Telugu films are choosing digital paths and the announcements would be made soon.