SR Kalyanamandapam opens on a strong note

With no notable films releasing, several small films are testing their luck in theatres across the Telugu states. SR Kalyanamandapam is one film that released today and the film’s promotions and the songs, trailer generated enough buzz on the film. SR Kalyanamandapam opened on a strong note and reported packed houses from all the regions. Some of the towns increased the shows from matinees considering the footfalls. The reports are mixed for the film but the final verdict from the audience is expected to be out by evening.

SR Kalyanamandapam is directed by Sridhar Gade and Kiran Abbavaram, Priyanka Jawalkar are the lead actors. The movie registered a decent pre-release business and the non-theatrical deals too are closed. Aha acquired the digital streaming rights of SR Kalyanamandapam. The makers are expected to make decent profits considering the budget and the rights sold.