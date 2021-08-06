Balakrishna’s salt and pepper look trending

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in his next film Akhanda. The climax portions of the film are currently shot and the film’s shoot will be completed soon. Balakrishna launched a single from the film Natyam. Balayya has been spotted in a salt and pepper look during the launch. With a thick white beard and shaped black moustache, Balakrishna’s look is now trending all over. He looked all smiles in the look. Akhanda directed Boyapati Srinu will hit the screens later this year. An official announcement about the release date will be made soon.

