Gopichand’s Seetimaarr Teaser: Action-packed sports drama

Gopichand would face an acid test with Seetimaarr which is a sports drama based on Kabaddi. The film’s teaser is out today and it hints that Seetimaar is packed well with action and is balanced with the sport. Gopichand plays a Kabaddi coach who has a backstory with revenge. The action episodes are well-presented on screen and Gopichand gets a tailor-made role. Seetimaarr sounds like an out-and-out commercial entertainer and Manisharma’s background score packs a punch.

The film’s director Sampath Nandi seems to have balanced things well. Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi are the leading ladies in Seetimaar. Srinivasaa Chitturi produced this sports drama that is announced for April 2nd release. Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Dev Gill will be seen in other important roles in Seetimaar. The teaser keeps good expectations on the film. The entire shooting portions of the film are completed recently.