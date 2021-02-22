Rock-solid Sunday for Uppena

Uppena had an exceptional second Sunday at the Tollywood box-office. The numbers are quite higher than the second Sunday numbers of several blockbusters. The film remained super strong from A to C centres dominating all the recent releases. Going with the numbers, the distribution sector predicts that Uppena will have a decent run for a couple of more weeks. Allari Naresh’s recent offering Naandhi gained strength every single day and had a rock-solid Sunday. The film witnessed housefull boards all over Telugu states.

Other releases Chakra, Pogaru and Kapatadhaari fell flat over the weekend due to the poor word of mouth. Uppena and Naandhi are expected to receive decent footfalls over the weekdays. Nithiin’s next offering Check is hitting the screens this Friday. Chandrasekhar Yeleti directed the movie and Check is carrying decent expectations.