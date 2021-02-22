Naidu era came to an end in AP politics: Sajjala

The YCP has claimed that it has bagged 85 percent seats in the AP panchayat elections. There are over 13,125 panchayats in the State. The ruling party leaders are asserting that they have got a clear and indisputable majority. Just like in the 2019 Assembly elections, their party has totally decimated and exterminated the TDP.

With this, there is no doubt that the Chandrababu Naidu era in AP politics has come to an end, says AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He has asserted that the YCP won 100 percent seats in Pulivendula which belongs to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Sajjala has asserted that there is no longer any space for the wicked and manipulative politics of the TDP chief in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Reddy has won the hearts of the Telugu people and AP voters by fulfilling all the promises he has made to them. Like nobody else in the past, CM Jagan has fulfilled 200 percent promises. He has fulfilled all the promises made at the time of elections and also many new promises that were not there in the Navaratnalu promises.

The YCP has successfully projected the panchayat elections as some kind of a mini Assembly election. The same aggressiveness is expected in the municipal elections also in which the TDP is expecting a better performance.