Jana Sainiks sweet revenge against Razole MLA

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has lost his election in both places in the 2019 elections. But, his party had saved its face by winning only one MLA seat which is Razole. Even this MLA has eventually betrayed Pawan as he has joined hands with the YCP. What more, Jana Sena rebel MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad has even said that he won the 2019 election by virtue of his own personal strength but not the charisma of Pawan Kalyan.

Thereafter, the Jana Sainiks have been vowing to teach a strong lesson to Rapaka. They have been waiting for a good opportunity all these days. Now, the panchayat elections came as a golden chance for them. They have campaigned door to door and made sure that the supporters of Rapaka Vara Prasad would meet with defeat.

Now, over 10 important village panchayats have been bagged by Jana Sena. They included Padamatipalem, Kesavadasupalem, Ramarajulanka, Kathimanda and other villages.

Despite having the YCP support, Vara Prasad could not show his impact in these villages. He lost both the support of Jana Sena while the ruling YCP leaders also did not give him enough support.

Following these victories in Razole, the Jana Sena leaders