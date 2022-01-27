Governor serious on KCR, ministers’ absence at R-Day event!

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan reportedly took a serious view of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and his entire cabinet skipping the official Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

It has been a custom and tradition for decades since India became Republic in 1950 that CM and ministers attend Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan where Governor hoists the national flag and PM and union ministers attend celebrations at Rajpath in Delhi where President of India hoists the national flag.

KCR and his ministers attended the R-Day celebrations without fail from 2015 to 2021 after Telangana state was formed in June 2014. But KCR and his entire cabinet skipped the R-Day event on Wednesday. This R-Day event assumed more significance at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence with an initiative “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

KCR and his cabinet skipped such an important event and Governor reportedly feels that they humiliated not only her but also Governor’s chair.

She reportedly felt that KCR treated her as a “BJP leader” and skipped R-Day event on ‘political grounds’. The CM sent the chief secretary, DGP and few other officials from Telangana government side to attend R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

Had KCR skipped R-Day on ‘health grounds’ it would not have any objection from anyone. But KCR was very much hale and healthy as he hoisted national flag at Pragthi Bhavan on Wednesday and later went to Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to pay tributes to martyred Army personnel.

This clearly proved that KCR intentionally skipped Raj Bhavan event and that is said to be the reason for Governor’s anger on KCR.

She is likely to complain to PM Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovid against KCR and his government on this issue.