Is employees strike a blessing in disguise for Jagan govt?

All the employees’ unions in Andhra Pradesh are on an agitation path against the state government over the new PRC scales issue for the past one week. They have already served strike notice and announced to go on strike from February 7.

Employees unions are demanding payment of salaries as per old PRC scales for this month January which are payable in February.

The YSRCP government on the other hand has stuck to its stand that it will pay salaries as per new PRC scales and directed treasuries department to process salary bills. But treasury staff refused to process salary bills saying they are also going on strike along with other employees’ unions.

This has led to a situation where there is no need for Jagan government to pay salaries for this month. Jagan government which is in deep financial crisis is taking loans to pay salaries and pensions for employees and retired staff every month.

The government which is supposed to pay salaries on first of every month is not in a position to pay even by the 20th of every month. It is clearing payment of salaries by month-end.

At this stage, employees going on strike gave relief to the government this month. The government needs nearly Rs 5,600 crore every month for salaries and pensions. There is no urgency for Jagan government now to mobilise funds for salaries for this month due to employees strike.

In a way, the employees strike has come as a blessing in disguise for Jagan government.