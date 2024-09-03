x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Gudlavalleru College Incident: Cyber Security teams on Duty

Published on September 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Gudlavalleru College Incident: Cyber Security teams on Duty

A recent incident about hidden cameras in washrooms of girls college hostel in Gudlavalleru Engineering College has created a statewide sensation. The primary investigation was conducted after hundreds of girls protested in the college campus. The cops took all the culprits into the custody and the incident also took a political turn. The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken things seriously and a special cyber security team from New Delhi is all set to investigate the matter.

The cyber security experts have visited the Gudlavalleru Engineering College campus. The entire information that was exchanged to the mobiles of the nearest mobile tower have been examined completely. All the messages, data of the video recordings from the campus are recovered by the experts.

Each and every details from the mobile phones of the students of Gudlavalleru Engineering College is traced and examined.

One more team of experts from Delhi has come down to AP to conduct further investigation. At the same time, the cops are conducting the investigation on a parallel note.

Ten students are taken into custody and their mobile phones, laptops have been seized. All the digital history is recovered to conduct the investigation. As the future of hundreds of girl students is at risk, the AP government has taken things seriously.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu issued strict orders about the incident and strict action will be taken if the allegations are proved.

-Sanyogita

Next Telugu CMs urge Centre to declare Floods as National Disaster Previous Competition for Revanth Reddy from unexpected quarters
else

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December

Latest

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Most Read

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics