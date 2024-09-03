Gudlavalleru College Incident: Cyber Security teams on Duty

A recent incident about hidden cameras in washrooms of girls college hostel in Gudlavalleru Engineering College has created a statewide sensation. The primary investigation was conducted after hundreds of girls protested in the college campus. The cops took all the culprits into the custody and the incident also took a political turn. The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken things seriously and a special cyber security team from New Delhi is all set to investigate the matter.

The cyber security experts have visited the Gudlavalleru Engineering College campus. The entire information that was exchanged to the mobiles of the nearest mobile tower have been examined completely. All the messages, data of the video recordings from the campus are recovered by the experts.

Each and every details from the mobile phones of the students of Gudlavalleru Engineering College is traced and examined.

One more team of experts from Delhi has come down to AP to conduct further investigation. At the same time, the cops are conducting the investigation on a parallel note.

Ten students are taken into custody and their mobile phones, laptops have been seized. All the digital history is recovered to conduct the investigation. As the future of hundreds of girl students is at risk, the AP government has taken things seriously.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu issued strict orders about the incident and strict action will be taken if the allegations are proved.

-Sanyogita