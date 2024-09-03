x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telugu CMs urge Centre to declare Floods as National Disaster

Published on September 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Telugu CMs urge Centre to declare Floods as National Disaster

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are dealing with the aftermath of severe floods and heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Telangana for Tuesday. A temporary respite on Monday allowed both state governments to focus on relief operations.

Telangana’s Chief Minister visited flood-affected areas and announced plans to establish a State Disaster Response Force to handle such emergencies in the future. He also held a meeting with officials and allocated ₹5 crore to each flood-affected district. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister visited the affected areas in Vijayawada at midnight and provided food to the victims.

Heavy rainfall over the past four days has resulted in a severe shortage of drinking water for the local residents. Flood victims are seen lining up to receive food and water from municipal officials providing supplies through tankers in Vijayawada’s Chitti Nagar area. National Disaster Response Force teams and local authorities have begun distributing food packages, water bottles, and other essential items to people in the flood-affected regions of Vijayawada. Several helicopters and drones have been deployed to aid in the distribution of food, including biscuits, fruits, milk, and medicines.

Ministers, IAS officers, and IPS officers are actively participating in relief efforts across different wards of the central commercial city, where numerous neighborhoods have been submerged. The Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in Mahabubabad district today, continuing his tour of the rain-impacted locations.

-Sanyogita

Next Hyderabad airport gets a Luxury Private Jet Terminal Previous Gudlavalleru College Incident: Cyber Security teams on Duty
else

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December

Latest

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Most Read

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics