Telugu CMs urge Centre to declare Floods as National Disaster

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are dealing with the aftermath of severe floods and heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Telangana for Tuesday. A temporary respite on Monday allowed both state governments to focus on relief operations.

Telangana’s Chief Minister visited flood-affected areas and announced plans to establish a State Disaster Response Force to handle such emergencies in the future. He also held a meeting with officials and allocated ₹5 crore to each flood-affected district. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister visited the affected areas in Vijayawada at midnight and provided food to the victims.

Heavy rainfall over the past four days has resulted in a severe shortage of drinking water for the local residents. Flood victims are seen lining up to receive food and water from municipal officials providing supplies through tankers in Vijayawada’s Chitti Nagar area. National Disaster Response Force teams and local authorities have begun distributing food packages, water bottles, and other essential items to people in the flood-affected regions of Vijayawada. Several helicopters and drones have been deployed to aid in the distribution of food, including biscuits, fruits, milk, and medicines.

Ministers, IAS officers, and IPS officers are actively participating in relief efforts across different wards of the central commercial city, where numerous neighborhoods have been submerged. The Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in Mahabubabad district today, continuing his tour of the rain-impacted locations.

