Gunasekhar lines up a series of mythological dramas

Talented filmmaker Gunasekhar returned back to the track with Rudhramadevi. The film ended up as a decent hit and Gunasekhar took a long time and penned the script of a mythological drama Hiranyakashyapa, the story of a demon god. Rana Daggubati will be playing the title role in this big-budget film which is delayed due to the pandemic. In this while, Gunasekhar took up Shaakuntalam and the film features Samantha in the lead role. The entire shooting portions will be completed this year and the film will have a pan-Indian release next year.

Utilizing the coronavirus pandemic break, Gunasekhar penned the script of Prathaparudhra which too happens to be a periodic mythological drama. Prathaparudhra was the last king of the Kakatiya dynasty and is the grandson of Rudhramadevi. Prathaparudhra is the sequel for Rudhramadevi and Gunasekhar worked on the script of Prathaparudhra during the lockdown time. He will narrate the script of Prathaparudhra to a top actor very soon and the film will start rolling after Gunasekhar completes the shoot of Hiranyakashyapa.