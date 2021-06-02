Vijay Devarakonda continues to stay on the top

Tollywood young sensation Vijay Devarakonda bagged the title of the Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man for the year 2020. Leaving many top stars behind, Vijay Devarakonda bagged the title for the third time in a row which never happened in the past. The youngster has big plans for the next two years and has a bunch of interesting projects. He is set to test his luck again with a pan-Indian project Liger that is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Apart from work, the actor is also enjoying a huge fanbase across social media circles. Vijay Devarakonda is the first South Indian actor to have 12 million followers on Instagram and he achieved it in just three years. Ram is named second in the list of the Most Desirable Men for the year 2020 from Telugu cinema and he is followed by NTR.