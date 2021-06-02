Modi reviewed exams but not Jagan: Lokesh

The conduct of examinations for the 10th and intermediate students has posed a big challenge for the AP Government. CM Jagan Reddy and his Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh were very adamant from the beginning to hold the exams but the situations were turning adverse in the past two years.

Now, even the Prime Minister has held a review meeting and cancelled the 12th class exams. Mr. Modi took into account the suggestions of the experts on the rising Coronavirus infections. This has brought more pressure from all sections of the AP regime to change its attitude.

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has sarcastically said that PM Modi found time to review the examinations but not AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Mr. Lokesh held an online meeting with the parents and students to collect their opinions. He has been holding these online meetings to pressurise the Government. In the past, they have even challenged the 10th class exams in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh which forced the Jagan regime to postpone the exams.

After the PM’s decision, Mr. Lokesh has renewed his demand for cancellation of all the 10th and inter exams in AP with greater force.