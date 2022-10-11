Gundelonaa from Ori Devuda: Rockstar Anirudh enthralls with his Vocals

Advertisement

Actor Vishwak Sen will be seen going through a roller coaster ride as he explains his marital troubles to God himself in the upcoming Telugu comedy film Ori Devuda. The recently released trailer impressed everyone. Now to amp up the hype makers released the third single ‘Gundelonaa’ from the album.

Rain songs, romance, and hypnotic vocals are enough to put us in trance. Gundelonaa, as sung by Rockstar Anirudh, now has the same effect. The enchanting vocals of Anirudh, combined with the fast-paced beats of Leon James, will have everyone grooving to this melodious chartbuster. The wonderful lyrics were penned by Kasarla Shyam.

The song is magical, evident by the beautiful visuals and entrancing tune. Everyone is astounded by the rocking chemistry between Vishwak Sen and Asha Bhatt. This tune will undoubtedly rule everyone’s playlist.

Victory Venkatesh is playing a key role in this movie. Ori Devuda is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film, produced by Prasad V Potluri under PVP cinema, also stars Mithila Palkar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Asha Bhat, Murali Sharma and many other notable actors. It is slated to release in theatres on October 21.