YSR Congress activists hold protest at Amaravati farmers yatra

The supporters of the YSR Congress made an attempt to stop the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra in Achanta Assembly constituency on Tuesday. The activists holding black flags and black balloons raised slogans against Amaravati and in favour of three capitals.

As the farmers were walking from Achanta to Tanuku Assembly constituency, the YSR Congress supporters gathered on one side of the road near Ithampudi village raising slogans against Amaravati and the farmers.

Looking at the protesters, the Amaravati farmers raised slogans in support of Amaravati. The YSR Congress supporters too raised slogans against Amaravati.

At this point the police intervened and sent away the YSR Congress supporters from the scene. The police provided security for the Amaravati farmers along the road to ensure that the yatra passed peacefully.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Central forces protection to the Amaravati farmers padayatra. He said that the ruling YSR Congress activists were trying to disturb the padayatra.

The MP also alleged that the YSR Congress activists were posing a threat to the Amaravati farmers in the name of decentralisation. He further said that the YSR Congress had formed a Joint Action Committee against Amaravati and in the name of three capitals.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged that the ruling party was encouraging anti-social elements targeting the Amaravati farmers. The MP also attached media clips of the YSR Congress leaders’ statements against the Amaravati yatra and requested the Home Minister to provide Central security to the farmers.